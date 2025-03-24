Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 220,417 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $29.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.98.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 95.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $87,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at $231,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

