Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.62 and last traded at $43.73. 203,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,174,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Papa Johns International by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

