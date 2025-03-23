Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 1.7 %
DEI stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
