Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

