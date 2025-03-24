12,384 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.