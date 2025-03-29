Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.60 and last traded at C$23.60, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.31.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.16.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
Featured Stories
