Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 288,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 109,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

