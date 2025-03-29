State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 386 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,344,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $127.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

