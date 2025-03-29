Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

SLGL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 45,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,800. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.