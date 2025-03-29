Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.01, with a volume of 174735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.08.

Get Purpose High Interest Savings Fund alerts:

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

About Purpose High Interest Savings Fund

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.