20,000 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,221,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,439,000 after buying an additional 2,677,951 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,892,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,486,000 after buying an additional 2,570,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,560,000 after buying an additional 1,125,386 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.62. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.22%.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

