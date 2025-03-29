Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 124,599 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

NMFC stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

