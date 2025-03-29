KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lantheus by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lantheus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

