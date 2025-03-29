KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 8,900 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

