KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.73 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

