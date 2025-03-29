Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,563. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.