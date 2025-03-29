DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CFO Sells $2,891,791.80 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,434,568.60. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78.

On Friday, January 24th, Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total transaction of $1,185,240.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $597,443,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.