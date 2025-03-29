Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $222,000 Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1 %

HWM stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

