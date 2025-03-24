222,022 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.7 %

EW stock opened at $70.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

