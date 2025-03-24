Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $74.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

