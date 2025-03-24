Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $706,000 in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INOD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Innodata Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $41.82 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innodata

In other news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,200. This represents a 44.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

