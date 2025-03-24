Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $751,000 Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $6,911,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 787,566 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.