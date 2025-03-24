Xponance Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,618,000 after buying an additional 307,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13,334.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 281,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,840,000 after buying an additional 279,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

