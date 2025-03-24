Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.63.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

