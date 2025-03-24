Guardian Partners Inc. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

