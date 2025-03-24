Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess stock opened at $216.87 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.43. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

