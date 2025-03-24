Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $749,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,764,033.92. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $100.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

