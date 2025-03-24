Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $816,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

