A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.