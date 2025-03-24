i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAU. Stifel Canada cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. National Bank Financial raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised i-80 Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

i-80 Gold Company Profile

TSE IAU opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$267.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.79.

(Get Free Report

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.