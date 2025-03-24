Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) in the last few weeks:
- 3/17/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/26/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/23/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance
AKBA opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.89.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akebia Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.