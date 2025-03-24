Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Akebia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA opened at $2.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.94. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.89.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,091.40. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 144,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $302,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,093. This represents a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

