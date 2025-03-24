Community Bank N.A. Sells 143 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

