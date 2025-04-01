Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

