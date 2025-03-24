Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 201,340 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $7,784,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $262.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

