Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 27,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 295,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,362,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,833,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

