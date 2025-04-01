Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.51 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

