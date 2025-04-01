Moment Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Moment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,634,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,451,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

