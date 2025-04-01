JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,160,142 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160,142 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $201,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

