ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $64.15 on Monday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

