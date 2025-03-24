Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Dividend History for Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

