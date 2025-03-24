Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.
About Cardinal Energy
