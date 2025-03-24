Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.