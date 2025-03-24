Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 79,051 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

