Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $77.59 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $77,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

