Haverford Trust Co Sells 4,597 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $214,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.12 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

