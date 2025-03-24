Sheets Smith Investment Management Invests $5.64 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 4.8% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716,244 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $321.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

