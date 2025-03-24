102,310 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Purchased by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. AvePoint makes up approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AvePoint by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 153,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvePoint by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 184,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

AvePoint Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.94 and a beta of 1.11. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

