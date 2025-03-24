Acadian Timber Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

