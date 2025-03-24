Acadian Timber Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2029 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
