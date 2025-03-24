NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NWHUF opened at $3.51 on Monday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.