Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4646 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 11.5% increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Nedbank Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $14.32 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
