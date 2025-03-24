Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4646 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 11.5% increase from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.42.

OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $14.32 on Monday. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

