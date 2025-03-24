Hershey Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hershey Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $250.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

