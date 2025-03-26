Mendel Money Management Has $359,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $210.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $229.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

