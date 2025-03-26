Graney & King LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Graney & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $326.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.